electric scooter fire
E-Scooter showroom in Jajpur of Odisha catches fire

Jajpur: Early in the morning on Saturday, an electric scooter showroom in Jajpur town of Odisha caught fire.

The incident has been reported from Badachana police limits. All of a sudden Bharat Benz and the e-scooter showroom besides it caught fire. The showroom is situated besides the National Highway number 16.

The Chandikhol fire department reached the spot and tried to douse the flames. The reason of the fire however is yet to be know.

Further details awaited.

 

 

 

