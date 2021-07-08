E-Lecture programme launched for under-graduate students in Odisha

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has started e-Lectures facility for Under Graduate (UG) students in the State during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The portal https://vtputkal.odisha.gov.in has been launched by Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo and been funded by Odisha government.

Lectures of various subjects have been recorded by teachers and uploaded on the e-Lectures portal. the Under graduate students can access the videos on various subjects round-the-clock, said Arun Sahoo.

Related News

Mother, disabled son electrocuted to death in Odisha

Odisha: Honey badger rescued by villagers at Paradip

The e-lecturers consists of 11 core papers including Physics, Chemistry, Biolozy, Zoology, Botany, History, English, Economics and Odia.

The recording of the lectures for first and second semester have been completed and uploaded on the portal. There are plans to record lecturers for courses of 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th semesters at the earliest,” said Sahoo.

The students and teachers can avail the lecturers at free of cost.

You might also like
State

Mother, disabled son electrocuted to death in Odisha

State

Odisha: Honey badger rescued by villagers at Paradip

State

Odisha invites tender for e-auction of 11 mineral blocks

State

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattanik to review Puri Rath Yatra preparations today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.