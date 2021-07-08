E-Lecture programme launched for under-graduate students in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has started e-Lectures facility for Under Graduate (UG) students in the State during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The portal https://vtputkal.odisha.gov.in has been launched by Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo and been funded by Odisha government.

Lectures of various subjects have been recorded by teachers and uploaded on the e-Lectures portal. the Under graduate students can access the videos on various subjects round-the-clock, said Arun Sahoo.

The e-lecturers consists of 11 core papers including Physics, Chemistry, Biolozy, Zoology, Botany, History, English, Economics and Odia.

The recording of the lectures for first and second semester have been completed and uploaded on the portal. There are plans to record lecturers for courses of 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th semesters at the earliest,” said Sahoo.

The students and teachers can avail the lecturers at free of cost.