e-Abakari Excise Department Bags Prestigious Digital India Gold Award

Bhubaneswar: In tune with 5T initiatives of Government of Odisha, Excise Department has

switched over to the digital workplace “eAbkari” with the technical support of NIC since 2019-20 developing and implementing more than 30 online modules on date bringing transparent, hassle free, real time, seamless and timely service delivery eliminating physical touch points, reducing discretion and providing faceless service at door steps.

This has led to proper monitoring and strengthening of enforcement activities, curbing of illicit & spurious liquor, timely service delivery at different levels, proper supply chain management with regulation of production and manufacture and above all, change of public perception and transformation in the Department.

Settlement of all kinds of excise shops through e-Lottery process, timely issue and renewal of all licenses, brand/label registration with 100% online payment, detection and arrest in Excise and NDPS cases more than two times that of previous years, grant of all permits, passes, shifting and transfer of ownership of shops.

Enforcement monitoring modules like DPR, CCIS, SIR and mobile app development for tracking of raid spots and excise shops are the glaring examples of substantial process reengineering and adoption of new technologies in the Excise realm towards transparency, timely service delivery and transformation in the Department making it more responsive which has successfully passed the scrutiny of Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Govt. of India and finally bagged the prestigious “Digital India Gold Award” for ease of doing business to be conferred by the Hon’ble President of India on 7th January, 2023.