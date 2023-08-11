Dy Executive Engineer apprehended by vigilance on charges of bribery

Angul: Sarat Kumar Pradhan, the Deputy Executive Engineer (DEE) of the Lift Irrigation in Angul has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe.

The anti-corruption team arrested Pradhan while he was taking Rs 50,000 from a Complainant (Contractor) to handover electrical estimate of two projects and for release of withheld amount of civil cost.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from Pradhan and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of the accused from DA angle.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case no. 27/2023 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the Deputy Executive Engineer.