New-Delhi: The National Sports Awards was conducted virtually for the first time in Indian history due to COVID-19, with 65 awardees attending the ceremony online from various centres across India.

Sprinter from Odisha Dutee Chand was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award for the year 2020 today. She received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind via a video conferencing programme on the occasion of National Sports Day.

Dutee, the sprint queen of India, was nominated for the award in the discipline of Athletics. She was among 27 sportspersons to have been selected for the Arjuna Award.

Besides Chand, Shutler Sairaj Rankireddy, cricketer Ishant Sharma and Shooter Manu Bhaker, Sawant Ajay Anant (Equestrian), Sandesh Jhingan (Football), Aditi Ashok (Golf), Akashdeep Singh (Hockey), Deepika (Hockey), Deepak (Kabaddi), Kale Sarika Sudhakar (Kho Kho), Divya Kakran (Wrestling), Rahul Aware (Wrestling), Suyash Narayan Jadhav (Para Swimming), Sandeep Para (Athletics) Manish Narwal (Para Shooting) were also conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Meanwhile, Kandhamal MP and KISS and KIIT founder Dr Achyuta Samanta congratulated her on receiving the highest sport award of the country.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Dutee is a student of KIIT University.