Dutee Chand on dope test, “haven’t received letter yet”

Bhubaneswar/ New Delhi: Dutee Chand on dope test conducted on her, has said that “haven’t received the letter yet” on Wednesday, said reliable reports.

Ace Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has allegedly been provisionally suspended after allegedly testing positive for a prohibited substance during out-of-competition testing.

As per the reports, the urine sample of the sprinter was collected on December 5, which returned positive for Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs).

According to United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), SARMs are a class of therapeutic compounds that have similar anabolic properties to anabolic steroids, but with reduced androgenic (producing male characteristics) properties.

SARMs are prohibited both in and out-of-competition for all athletes, from those competing at the highest level of sport to those competing at the recreational level.

SARMs are listed in the category of “Other Anabolic Agents” under section S1.2 of the WADA Prohibited List.

(With Inputs From: IANS)