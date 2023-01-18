Dutee Chand on dope test, “haven’t received letter yet”

Ace Indian sprinter Dutee Chand, "yet to receive letter" on dope test. There are allegations that she has tested positive for banned substance.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
dutee chand dope test
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar/ New Delhi: Dutee Chand on dope test conducted on her, has said that “haven’t received the letter yet” on Wednesday, said reliable reports.

Ace Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has allegedly been provisionally suspended after allegedly testing positive for a prohibited substance during out-of-competition testing.

As per the reports, the urine sample of the sprinter was collected on December 5, which returned positive for Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs).

Related News

Odisha CM Congratulates Dutee Chand For Being Nominated As…

According to United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), SARMs are a class of therapeutic compounds that have similar anabolic properties to anabolic steroids, but with reduced androgenic (producing male characteristics) properties.

SARMs are prohibited both in and out-of-competition for all athletes, from those competing at the highest level of sport to those competing at the recreational level.

SARMs are listed in the category of “Other Anabolic Agents” under section S1.2 of the WADA Prohibited List.

(With Inputs From: IANS)

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.