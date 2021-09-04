Dutee Chand defamation case: Web portal editor, another forwarded to Court, Police seek 7 days remand

Bhubaneswar: In the Dutee Chand defamation case, the accused web portal editor Sudhanshu Rout and reporter Smrutiranjan Behera have been forwarded to Court on Saturday. While they have been produced in the Court Police reportedly sought 7 day remand.

It is to be noted that ace sprinter cum Olympian Dutee Chand had lodged complaint against the web portal editor and reporter Smruti Ranjan Behera, and a social activist Pradeep Pradhan alleging that they had published objectionable content that had an adverse impact on her performance. She has also filed defamation case demanding Rs 5 crore in the court.

Dutee Chand had filed cases at the Mahila Police Station with charges like criminal intimidation, publishing obscene content, putting in fear of injury in order to commit extortion, sexual harassment, insulting modesty of woman as per the FIR copy.