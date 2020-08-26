Durga Puja Will Be Held in Cuttack without devotees: Collector

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: In a major development, the Cuttack District administration has reportedly given permission to the Puja Committee in the Silver city to celebrate Durga Puja without devotees.

District Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said goddess Durga can be worshipped at different pandals without devotees in the city.

There is discussion going on with the puja committee members on how Durga Puja will be celebrated in Cuttack, informs Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi.

Discussion are underway as to  how Durga Puja will be conducted in Bhubaneswar and the final decision will be conveyed within 3-4 days by the State Government, Police Commissioner added

However, permission will not be granted for community celebration viewing the COVID-19 pandemic situation, added Collector of Cuttack

Notably, a petition was filed in the Orissa High Court by Cuttack Balu Bazaar Puja Committee, seeking permission to hold Durga Puja this year. The committee members had assured the court that the festival will be celebrated with strict adherence to social distancing and other safety guidelines in force in view of the pandemic.

 

