Durga puja pandal gate collapses amid heavy rain in Bhubaneswar: Watch

Bhubaneswar: Torrential rain devastated many decorative welcome gates of a few pandals in Bhubaneswar that have been erected for Durga puja. The inclement weather has become a cause of concern for the puja committees.

As per reports, incessant rain due to a low pressure has been witnessed in the capital city since Tuesday morning. That is the reason the gate got collapsed at Damana square.

As per the people who witnessed the scene, the gate that had been erected at the Durga puja pandal in Damana square of Bhuaneswar came in contact with live electric wire due to heavy and incessant rain backed by strong winds. Accordingly, two electrical explosions were witnessed which took place due to electrical short circuit. Fortunately, nobody was present near the gate where the explosion took place and so nobody got affected. However, the gate has collapsed.

Today is Navami and devotees are eager to visit the pandals in the capital city, yet rain has become hindrance on the way. Yesterday, heavy crowd had been witnessed in every Durga puja pandal of the capital city. The reason might be, yesterday the weather was favourable and secondly, people have got a chance to witness puja at decorative pandals after two years. It is to be noted that Durga puja at pandals had been cancelled for the last two years due to the pandemic while only rituals were performed at some puja pandals.