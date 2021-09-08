Durga Puja: Odisha to take decision on idols height within two days

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will take a decision regarding the height of the Durga idols within two days, informed Secretary of Mahanagar Puja Committee Pravat Tripathy.

Tripathy in a meeting in the Lok Seva Bhawan said that there is still a month left for the Durga Puja. Appropriate steps will be taken as per the prevailing situation.

Regarding the ongoing row over the height of the Durga idols, the State Government had invited members of various puja committees and local leaders for a discussion on the restrictions and guidelines for the ensuing Durga Puja.

Worth mentioning, the state govt had restricted the height of the idols to a maximum of 4 ft besides other restrictions and guidelines as precautionary measures to fight against Covid-19.

