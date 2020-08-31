Durga Puja In Bhubaneswar To Be A Low-Key Affair This Year
Bhubaneswar: Durga puja shall be held in Bhubaneswar but without any pomp and show this year in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The administration has said that the Puja will be observed in a low-key manner.
The decision has been taken after repeated discussions between the Police Commissioner and various Puja Commitee members in Bhubaneswar.
Here are a few do’s and dont’s for Durga Puja 2020, amid the present Covid crisis and guidelines:
- There will not be any elaborate puja pandal or fancy lights.
- Mics or music systems will not be allowed.
- Decision on installation of mic for chanting mantras is yet to be finalized.
- The Puja Commitee shall include only 20 members during the arrangement.
- Puja ‘chanda’ shall not be collected on door-to-door basis, people can donate directly to the committee on their own free will.
- Devotees shall not be allowed in the puja pandals.
- The statue shall be within 4-5 feet only.
- Ravan Podi (Burning the effigy of Ravana) shall not be allowed.
- Bhasani (Idol immersion procession) shall not be allowed.