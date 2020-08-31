Bhubaneswar: Durga puja shall be held in Bhubaneswar but without any pomp and show this year in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The administration has said that the Puja will be observed in a low-key manner.

The decision has been taken after repeated discussions between the Police Commissioner and various Puja Commitee members in Bhubaneswar.

Here are a few do’s and dont’s for Durga Puja 2020, amid the present Covid crisis and guidelines: