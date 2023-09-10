Durga Puja immersion ceremony in Cuttack this year to be alcohol and DJ-free!

Cuttack: The Durga Puja immersion ceremony in Cuttack this year likely to be alcohol and DJ-free. A proposal to ban the use of alcohol and DJ music during the immersion procession was reportedly given during the Cuttack Mahanagar Shanti Committee (peace committee) today.

As the preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja celebration in the Silver City is going on in full swing, the peace committee members met to chalk out plans to observe the festive season peacefully.

Apart from giving proposals to prohibit alcohol and DJ music during the immersion procession, the committee members also demanded relaxation in helmet checking rules and give permission to conduct melody program and use loudspeakers till 12 AM throughout the Durga Puja celebration.

As per the decision, the Durga Puja in Cuttack City this year be held in total of 29 ‘Chandi Medha’ puja pandals including two new once.

The Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 20 (Friday) to October 24 (Tuesday), while the immersion program will be held on October 25 (Wednesday).