Durga Puja 2022: Cuttack DCP issues traffic regulations for residents, check details

Cuttack: In view of the ongoing festivities, the Cuttack DCP office has issued traffic regulations for the residents of the city.

According to the DCP office, the traffic restrictions will remain in force till October 5, 2022 from 4 pm to 2 am.

Here are the detailed traffic regulations:

No vehicles will be permitted to go directly to Mangalabag Chhak from the Howrah Motor Square. The vehicles can go to Mangalabag Chhak only by going through the Howrah Motor Square-Mata Matha Chhak-Mahanadi Ring Road- and either Malasahi Road or Kathagola Road.

No vehicle will be allowed to go to Baniasahi and Thoria Sahi from the Mangalabag Puruna temple.

Vehicles coming from the Dolamundai Square cannot go towards the Ranihat area from the Bajrakabati Pole Chhak Road. Those vehicles will have to go through the Canal Road from Bajrakabati Pole Chhak Road’s left side then take the Gamhadia- kabarastan- Keshapur Chhak route to go towards either Mangalabag or Buxi Bazaar and go through the Friends Colony and take the Thoria Sahi Girls School road to reach Mangalabag but they cannot go towards the Baniasahi or Bhudan Office.

Vehicles will not be allowed to go towards bajrakabati pole from Keshapur Pole, Gamhadia, Thoria Sahi Girls School and Friends Colony.

None of the vehicles will be permitted to go towards Badheisahi from the Thoria Sahia and Boniasahi.

Vehicles coming through the Ranihat High School route from the Mochi Sahi will not be permitted to go towards Hind Cinema hall. Those vehicles will be diverted to Jobra Chhak through the Dr. Rajasweri Chhak-Canal Road.

No vehicles from Mal Godown will be permitted to go towards Chhatra Bazar or College Chhak via Paligram Chhak.

Read the notification to get more details about the traffic restrictions: