Durga Puja 2021: Sec 144 imposed at Maa Sarala Temple in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at Maa Sarala temple in Jagatsinghpur due to the ongoing Durga Puja in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The order will be effective from today and continue till October 14.

Reportedly, a huge number of devotees, of around the State and also outside the State, will visit Maa Sarala temple during Asthami and Dussehra which might lead to the spread of coronavirus. Hence the prohibitory orders have been clamped to check the surge in rising Covid cases.

As per Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), more than four persons shall not be assemble at one place at a single time.

The temple administration has also been ordered to perform the rituals of Dussehra in a low-key manner.

On the other hand, night curfew have been imposed from 8 PM to 5 AM from Monday till October 20 in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack cities. All religious festivals/ festivities/ functions shall be held/ celebrated/ observed as per the Covid guidelines. As many as 32 platoon police force including 100 police officers and more than 150 home-guards will be deployed at 20 check posts in Cuttack.

Odisha government also prohibited the sale and use of firecrackers during this festive month with an aim to protect the health of general public and to curb the spread of infection in the State.

