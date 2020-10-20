Cuttack: The Commissionerate police has made security arrangements for smooth conduct of Durga Puja in Cuttack city.

As many as 30 platoons of police force will be deployed at puja mandaps, and around 100 officers will be engaged to monitor the security arrangements for maintaining law and order during the festival, said Cuttack DCP Pratik Singh.

14 places in and outskirts of Cuttack city have been identified for the immersion of idols and stern action will be taken against the people for violating COVID-19 norms. , the DCP added.