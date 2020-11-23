raid on zarda unit
Spurious Zarda Seized

Duplicate Zarda Manufacturing Unit Busted In Odisha’s Cuttack

By WCE 2

Cuttack: A duplicate zarda manufacturing unit has been busted in Jagatpur area of Cuttack district in Odisha in the afternoon on Monday.

The raid has been conducted by a joint team of the Commissionerate and Jagatpur Police. They have seized spurious zarda worth more than 10 lakh.

The seized items include packets of zarda, pan masala and tobacco. They have also seized duplicate cartons, packets and other machinery required for manufacturing the zarda.

It is however noteworthy that no one has been arrested in this connection. According to reports the employees and owner had fled the premises before the raid.

