Duplicate Zarda Items Worth Around Rs 10 Lakh Seized In Khurda District, 2 Arrested

Khurda: On the basis of intelligence input, teams of Special Task Force (STF) conducted raids at different places of Begunia and its periphery area under Khurda district today against illegal storage, manufacture, and selling of duplicate/fake products of zarda items.

According to reports, the STF seized huge quantity of duplicate/fake products of zarda items during the raids and arrested two persons.

Sources said that heavy quantity of duplicate zarda and tobacco materials were seized from the possession of one Manas Prusty of Nuasani. In this connection Begunia PS Case No.20/2021 U/s. 379/411/417/420 IPC & Section 20 of Cotpa Act, 2003 was registered against him.

Similarly, heavy quantity of such duplicate product of Zarda and other tobacco products were recovered from the possession of one Manoj Kumar Sahu of Pichukoli. In this connection another case has been registered at Begunia Police Station for necessary legal action. This refers to Begunia Police Station Case No. 21/ 2021 U/s. 379/411/417/420 IPC & Sec. 20 of Cotpa Act, 2003.

In both cases duplicate Zarda items weighing about three quintals, the market value of which is said to be worth around Rs 10 lakhs, have been seized, said sources.

