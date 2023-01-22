Duplicate water purifiers of reputed brand seized in Cuttack

Cuttack: Duplicate water purifiers of reputed brands have been seized in the morning hours from Cuttack of Odisha on Sunday said reports.

The Commissionerate Police on Sunday arrested two persons on the charges of selling these fake or duplicate water purifiers in Cuttack.

Kanhu Charan identified as one of the accused persons, was allegedly running the duplicate products racket from a rented house in Badambadi area of Cuttack.

Badambadi police station raided the unit and seized huge stock of duplicate water purifier parts.

Labels, hologram and other packaging material of the reputed brand were seized during the raid by the police. The raids were conducted at three places in Cuttack.

It is worth mentioning that, the accused used to purchase duplicate products from different parts of the country and sell them.