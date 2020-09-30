Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch seized a huge cache of spurious tobacco products, including Gopal Jarda, Suravi, Kanak Deluxe from two separate places on the city outskirts yesterday.

On the basis of intelligence input, separate teams of STF conducted raids at different places in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

During the raid, heavy quantity of duplicate tobacco materials were seized from the possession of one Pabitra Kumar Prasad alias Babu of Badatota under Jatni police limits. A case under Sections 417, 420, 482, 483 of the IPC r/w 63/65 of Copyright Act, 1957, Sections 103 and 104 of Trademark Act, 1999 and Section 20 of Cotpa Act, 2003 has been registered and investigated is underway.

Similarly, a huge quantity of several tobacco products were recovered from the possession of one Laxmidhar Sahoo of Bhakarsahi village under Balipatna police station. A case has been registered at Balipatna police station for necessary legal action. A case has been booked under Sections 307/2020 U/s 417/420/482/483 IPC r/w .63/65 copyright Act, 1957/Sec 103 & 104 of Trademark Act, 1999 & Sec 20 of Cotpa Act,2003 has been registered.

In both the cases, the STF seized duplicate Jarada and tobacco products: