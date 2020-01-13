Duplicate tobacco manufacturing unit raided in Jajpur, 4 held

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: Tightening the noose around the necks of duplicate tobacco manufacturers, police raided a fake ‘pan masala’ manufacturing unit in Bidyadharpur village under Bari police limits in Jajpur on Monday and arrested four persons.

The identities of the held persons couldn’t have been ascertained yet.

Acting upon a tip-off on the tobacco manufacturing unit which was running discreetly inside a house in Bidyadharpur village, a team of Jajpur Road Police led by SDPO Chinmay Nayak and DSP Dipak Gochhayat raided the spot in the wee hours today.

Related News
State

1 dead, another critical as unknown vehicle hits bike

State

Odisha: Puri Receives Award For Plastic Waste Management

State

Man, sister-in-law found dead at home in Keonjhar

State

UP Woman Makes Srimandir Interior Picture Viral On Facebook

During the raid, cops seized duplicate tobacco products packed in a number of branded tobacco manufacturing company tin boxes were seized from the spot along with machinery and tools used in manufacturing them.

Police took four staff into custody from the spot after seizing the duplicate products.

The seized duplicate tobacco items would cost lakhs. Further investigation into the case is underway into the case, said the SDPO.

 

You might also like
State

1 dead, another critical as unknown vehicle hits bike

State

Odisha: Puri Receives Award For Plastic Waste Management

State

Man, sister-in-law found dead at home in Keonjhar

State

UP Woman Makes Srimandir Interior Picture Viral On Facebook

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.