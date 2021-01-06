Duplicate Tea Of A Famous Tea Brand Seized In Cuttack

Cuttack: It is tea this time. After ghee, masala, sauce and oil the manufacturers at Cuttack district in Odisha are now making spurious and duplicate tea leaves at factories.
According to sources, a raid has been conducted in Cuttack Sadar police limits and tea of a popular brand and manufacturing equipment has been seized. Various parts of a manufacturing unit has also been seized.
Police raided the main manufacturing unit. This is the 24th raid.
The tea of the famous expensive company was counterfeit and adulterated. It has been seized and the unit has been sealed.