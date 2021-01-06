Duplicate Tea Of A Famous Tea Brand Seized In Cuttack

By WCE 2
duplicate tea cuttack

Cuttack: It is tea this time. After ghee, masala, sauce and oil the manufacturers at Cuttack district in Odisha are now making spurious and duplicate tea leaves at factories.

According to sources, a raid has been conducted in Cuttack Sadar police limits and tea of a popular brand and manufacturing equipment has been seized. Various parts of a manufacturing unit has also been seized.

Police raided the main manufacturing unit. This is the 24th raid.

The tea of ​​the famous expensive company was counterfeit and adulterated. It has been seized and the unit has been sealed.

