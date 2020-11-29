duplicate ghee seized

Duplicate Ghee Manufacturing Unit Busted Yet Again In Odisha’s Cuttack

By WCE 2

Cuttack: Duplicate ghee manufacturing unit busted yet again in Sriram Bazaar area of  Bayalis Mauja in Cuttack district of Odisha.

According to reports, hundreds of liters of fake ghee were being manufactured at a factory. The police raided the manufacturing unit and seized various incriminating material.

The police seized chemicals and machines used in the manufacturing of ghee. The spurious logos of various branded ghee companies have been seized.

One person has been detained in this connection. Further details are awaited.

It is noteworthy that another fake ghee manufacturing company had been busted yesterday. 

