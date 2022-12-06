Duplicate cigarette factory busted in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar

By Sunita 0
duplicate cigarette factory in Bhubaneswar
Cigarette. (File Photo: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: A duplicate cigarette factory has been busted by Infovalley police in the Chatabar area in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Monday. Duplicate cigarette worth over 3 lakh has been seized by the police during the raid. The police has detained Raja Rao the owner and four employees of the factory involved in the production of the duplicate cigarettes.

Infovalley police raided a company called U-10 and seized fake cigarettes worth over Rs 3 lakh. Raja Rao and the four employees are being interrogated by the police.

According to reports, Raja has been manufacturing cigarettes in the factory called U-10 in the Chatabar area for more than two years. He used to produce duplicate cigarettes of famous brands and supply them in Bhubaneswar and its surrounding markets. During the raid, the police seized six boxes of fake cigarettes, machines and some items.

