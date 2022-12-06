Duplicate cigarette factory busted in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A duplicate cigarette factory has been busted by Infovalley police in the Chatabar area in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Monday. Duplicate cigarette worth over 3 lakh has been seized by the police during the raid. The police has detained Raja Rao the owner and four employees of the factory involved in the production of the duplicate cigarettes.

According to reports, Raja has been manufacturing cigarettes in the factory called U-10 in the Chatabar area for more than two years. He used to produce duplicate cigarettes of famous brands and supply them in Bhubaneswar and its surrounding markets. During the raid, the police seized six boxes of fake cigarettes, machines and some items.