Duo attacked due to sand mining dispute in Cuttack, 1 dead

Cuttack: Two persons were attacked by a gang of miscreants over previous enmity based on sand mining dispute, leaving one dead on the spot and other critically injured near Govindpur square under Tangi Police station limits here in Odisha this evening.

The deceased has been identified as Happy Mohanty and the identity of the injured is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, both the victims were present near Govindpur square. Soon more than five miscreants approached from a bolera.

Besides, the miscreants were also equipped with sharp weapons in their possession. Within no time, the miscreants reportedly attacked the duo, and escaped from the spot.

As a result, Happy died on the spot and the other was critically injured following the miscreant’s attack.

Soon , the local police were notified regarding the incident and the police immediately reached the spot.

Beside, the police seized the body of the deceased and sent it to autopsy and the critically injured victim was sent to Cuttack’s SCB hospital for treatment.

In the meantime, the police has initiated a probe into the matter to nab the miscreants involved in the brutal ambush and responsible for Happy’s death.