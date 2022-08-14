Due to Incessant rain, water enters in several houses in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: Incessant rains occurred in parts of Sundargarh, as water entered in several houses in the district today in Odisha.

According to reports, Water has entered in the office of chief medical officer (CMO) and around 1 ft of water remains stagnant in the blood bank.

Reportedly, highest rainfall has been recorded in Hemgiri block i.e 200 mm whereas Lefripada recorded 156.4 mm and Tangarapali recorded 160.4 mm of rainfall.

Proper drainage system arrangement has been done by the local administration to release the stagnant water.

