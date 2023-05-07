Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy affected kids to get Rs 10 lakh aid in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a major relief for the kids suffering from the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), the Odisha government has announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for each of the DMD patient.

The state government announced the financial assistance for the DMD patients following a directive of the Orissa High Court for genetic tests and treatment of the patients at the super speciality hospitals.

As per the Health and Family Welfare department’s notification, the Rs 10 lakh financial assistance will be disbursed from the chief minister’s relief fund (CMRF). This fund will be used to meet the requirements towards an electric wheelchair and appropriate physiotherapy besides the test and treatment.

Speaking about the Odisha government’s decision, Health secretary Shalini Pandit said, “DMD is a rare, heritable, progressive disease without a known cure which requires high cost and lifelong treatment. The state government has announced extending financial assistance to render support for the treatment of such patients, she added.

Seeking intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and demanded monthly assistance of Rs 15,000 for each family and free genetic tests of children showing the symptoms and an insurance scheme for DMD children, the members of the Odisha Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Association (ODMDA) had staged a demonstration.

However, after the matter reached the Orissa High Court, it directed both the Odisha government and Centre to inform as to what arrangement can be put in place to address the needs of children suffering from DMD.

The Court also had directed the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar in November last year to facilitate the treatment of 16 DMD affected children.