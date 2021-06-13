DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For Over 13000 Vacancies

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued a notification for the recruitment of over 13000 vacant posts.

All interested and eligible candidates can apply online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in on before June 24, 2021. The selected candidates will be posted as Trained Graduate Teacher TGT, Assistant Teacher, LDC, Patwari, Head Clerk, Patwari.

Vacancy details:

Commencement of submission of online application: May 25, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: June 24, 2021

Beginning of submission of online application for TGT Posts: June 4, 2021

Last date for submission of online application for TGT Posts: July 3, 2021

Application Fee Last Date: June 24, 2021

Name and number of posts:

TGT Trained Graduate Teacher: 6358

Assistant Teacher Primary and Assistant Teacher Nursery: 554

Junior Secretarial Assistant LDC: 278

Counselor: 50

Head Clerk: 12

Patwari: 10

TGT English Male: 1029

TGT English Female: 961

TGT Bengali Female: 1

TGT (Urdu) Male: 346

Urdu Female: 571

TGT Sanskrit Male: 866

TGT Sanskrit Female: 1159

TGT Punjabi Male: 382

TGT Punjabi Female: 492

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who are applying for the posts of TGT Trained Graduate Teacher should be holding a bachelors degree in Related Subject and having a degree/diploma in Training Education. The candidate must be CTET Exam Passed.

Candidates who are applying for the posts of Assistant Teacher Primary should be holding 10+2 Intermediate qualification with Diploma in Elementary Education OR Bachelor Degree with Diploma in Elementary Education. The candidate must be CTET Exam Passed.

Candidates who are applying for the posts of Assistant Teacher Nursery should have passed 10+2 Intermediate Exam with NTT Training / B.Ed Exam Passed are eligible to apply.

Candidates who are applying for the posts of Junior Secretarial Assistant LDC should be holding 10th class qualification with English Typing 35 WPM OR Hindi Typing 30 WPM are eligible to apply.

Candidates who are applying for the posts of Counsellor should be qualified in Bachelor/Master Degree in Psychology/ Applied Psychology.

Candidates who are applying for the posts of Head Clerk must be holding a Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Computer Proficiency are eligible to apply.

Candidates who are applying for the posts of Patwari should be holding a Bachelor Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University in India.

Age Limit:

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) candidates should be below 32 years

Junior Secretarial Assistant (LDC) candidates should be 18-27 years

Patwari candidates should be 21-27 years

Candidates who are applying for other posts should be below 30 years

Application Fee:

While the General/OBC candidates will have to pay Rs 100m, others can apply for free of cost.

Click here for official website.

Click here to download DSSSB Recruitment 2021 notification.

Click here to read the DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021 Notification

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link

Click here for online application link.