DSP sustains head injuries due to scuffle during BJP Yuva Morcha protest

Bhubaneswar: In a scuffle between police and BJP Yuva Morcha a DSP has sustained head injuries in Lower PMG of Bhubaneswar.

In order to maintain law and order, police has to resort to lathi charge in which several police officers and BJP workers were injured in the scuffle.

The war-like situation started when the Members of BJP Yuva Morcha tried to marching towards the Odisha Assembly.

The BJP Yuva Morcha took out the massive rally at Lower PMG square protesting Naba Das murder case and deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha.

The Lower PMG area in Bhubaneswar looks similar to a war-zone, say reliable reports.