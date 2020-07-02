fine for not using mask in Odisha

DSP, Family Members Test COVID19 Positive In Odisha’s Athagarh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Cuttack rural (Athgarh) has been detected to be COVID19 positive informed the Sub-Divisional Medical Officer (SDMO) today. 

The SDMO, Bijay Kumar Mishra further informed that, four family members of the senior cop and a former block chairman have been infected with the deadly virus.

It is noteworthy that 17 positive cases were reported from Athagarh sub-division after 125 samples were tested he added. 

