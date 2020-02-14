Drunken Odisha Cop Creates Ruckus, Watch Viral Video

Mayurbhanj: Drunken police officer creates ruckus in the midst of a city fare. The officer a constable of Odisha Police screamed out abusive words right in the middle of a village fare.

The whole act has been captured on mobile. The video has now gone viral on social media.

The constable started hurling abuses at everyone all of a sudden as he was in an inebriate state.

The local youths tried to stop him but could not. They then informed the police who arrived and took him away.

The SP of Mayurbhanj, has said action shall be taken against the constable after proper inquire.