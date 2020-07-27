Kandhamal: A man killed his mother and injured three persons over a family conflict in Kandhamal district of Odisha. The incident took place in Beherapadar village under Bisipada panchayat of this district.

The deceased identified as Urmila Behera is a resident of Beherapada village. She was living with her daughter and two grandsons. Her son Bhagirathi Behera who lives in the same village in a separate house attacked her.

According to sources, Bhagirathi had asked Urmila for a specific amount of money to repair his motorcycle. Urmila had denied giving money and repeated denials had angered Bhagirathi.

Meanwhile yesterday, Bhagirathi in an inebriated condition visited Urmila and demanded money. However, his sister and his two nephews interrupted him. A fit of rage blinded Bhagirathi, he injured the trio.

He then stabbed Urmila, who succumbed on the spot.

Some passersby saw the incident and informed the police. The Police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for an autopsy. The injured family members were rushed to Government Hospital in Phulbani.

The police launched a manhunt to catch Bhagirathi and successfully seized him after few hours of toil.

Further investigation in this case is underway and Bhagirathi is being questioned in connection to the case.