Drunken girl thrashed at Khaki matha Nuasahi in Puri of Odisha on Dola Purnima 2020 day for slapping a kid

Drunken girl thrashed for slapping kid in Odisha: Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 706

Puri: A drunken girl was thrashed in Puri of Odisha on Dola Purnima 2020 day for slapping a kid. Public beat her black and blue who was in an inebriated state.

As per reports, the said girl was eating ‘Dahibara Aludam’ at a roadside kiosk in an inebriated state at Khaki matha Nuasahi area in Puri. After some time she left the chair for some time where she had sat and when returned,  found that a kid had sat on the chair. In a feat of anger she allegedly slapped the minor girl. Following the incident public thrashed the drunken girl.

Related News

DJ Van owner fined Rs 52,277 for MV Act violation in…

BJD MPs call on Union Finance Minister, Seek Release Of Puri…

Two minor sisters drowned in Bhaskel River in Odisha

Puri Jaganath Temple To Be Closed For 4 Hours For…

Mother of the minor girl said that the drunken girl first slapped her daughter and as she intervened she also beat her and another man. Police reached very late to the spot, she added.

You might also like
State

DJ Van owner fined Rs 52,277 for MV Act violation in Bhubaneswar

State

BJD MPs call on Union Finance Minister, Seek Release Of Puri Srimandir Funds From Yes…

State

Two minor sisters drowned in Bhaskel River in Odisha

State

Puri Jaganath Temple To Be Closed For 4 Hours For ‘Banaka Lagi’ Ritual Today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.