Drunken girl thrashed for slapping kid in Odisha: Watch

Puri: A drunken girl was thrashed in Puri of Odisha on Dola Purnima 2020 day for slapping a kid. Public beat her black and blue who was in an inebriated state.

As per reports, the said girl was eating ‘Dahibara Aludam’ at a roadside kiosk in an inebriated state at Khaki matha Nuasahi area in Puri. After some time she left the chair for some time where she had sat and when returned, found that a kid had sat on the chair. In a feat of anger she allegedly slapped the minor girl. Following the incident public thrashed the drunken girl.

Mother of the minor girl said that the drunken girl first slapped her daughter and as she intervened she also beat her and another man. Police reached very late to the spot, she added.