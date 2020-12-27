bike rider fined with 22500 in odisha
Drunken Bike Rider Slapped With Rs 22,500 Fine At Rajgangpur Of Odisha

Sundargarh: Rajgangpur police of Odisha’s Sundargarh district along with regional transport department have slapped a fine of Rs 22,500 on a drunken bike rider on Sunday.

The bike rider was not only in an inebriated state but also missed important documents. The documents included insurance certificate, driving license along with other documents.

Such a peculiar incident comes as at a time when the Odisha government is raising awareness about traffic rules in the state.

