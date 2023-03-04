Drunk youth hacks his father & 3 others in Cuttack

Cuttack: A drunk youth reportedly hacked his father and three others for some unknown reason in Cuttack’s Choudwar area on Saturday evening.

The youth, who has been identified as Suresh Mahanty, went on attacking people with a sharp weapon in an inebriated condition at Gualadiha village under Kanheipur panchayat of the district.

At least four persons including his father sustained critical injuries. All of them were rushed to the SCM Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Police have started an investigation into the matter and have launched a search operation to trace and nab Suresh, who fled the spot after committing the crime.