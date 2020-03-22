Keonjhar: An unidentified youth in an inebriated condition tried to commit suicide from the Old District Hospital building of Keonjhar town, Odisha.

The youth was trying to jump from the third floor of the hospital building.

After knowing about the incident, people tried to rescue the youth, but all went in vain.

The drunk person went on to throw objects found on the roof (i.e broken furniture, alcohol bottles etc) on the rescuers. Further information on this matter is still awaited.

The curious case of alcohol bottles being found on the rooftop has raised question among many people.