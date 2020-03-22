Drunk Youth Attempts Suicide From Hospital’s Rooftop In Odisha’s Keonjhar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Keonjhar: An unidentified youth in an inebriated condition tried to commit suicide from the Old District Hospital building of Keonjhar town, Odisha.

The youth  was trying to jump from the third floor of the hospital building.

Related News

Inter-State Bus Services Stopped in Odisha for Coronavirus…

Indian Railways Cancels All Trains Till March 31 For…

Pending Funds for Odisha Released by Central Govt Due to…

6 yr old Girl Found Dead in Odisha, Rape and Murder…

After knowing about the incident, people tried to rescue the youth, but all went in vain.

The drunk person went on to throw objects found on the roof (i.e broken furniture, alcohol bottles etc) on the rescuers. Further information on this matter is still awaited.

The curious case of alcohol bottles being found on the rooftop has raised question among many people.

You might also like
State

Inter-State Bus Services Stopped in Odisha for Coronavirus Outbreak

Nation

Indian Railways Cancels All Trains Till March 31 For Coronavirus Outbreak

State

Pending Funds for Odisha Released by Central Govt Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

State

6 yr old Girl Found Dead in Odisha, Rape and Murder Suspected

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.