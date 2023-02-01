Drunk youth attacks woman in her house in middle of the night in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A young woman was attacked by a drunk youth in the middle of the night due to previous enmity at the Kannan Bihar Phase 2 area of Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, two women who were working in a club in the capital were living on rent in Kannan Bihar. A few days ago, the assailant, identified as Gautam had an argument with the young woman for some reason. At that time, the young man even beat the young woman over the incident.

Just after a few days after that incident, the youth has assaulted the young woman once again on Tuesday night. According to reports, Gautam in an inebriated state came to the house where the two young women were living and broke the glass of the door. Then he went up two floors to their room and knocked on the door. When they did not open the door, he broke the door of their room and assaulted the young woman.

Seeing this, the owner of the house called police. On being informed about the situation, the Chandrashekharpur police station and Infocity police station arrived at the scene and with the help of some local people rescued the young woman and arrested the assailant. He has been taken to the police station. The two young women also went to the police station and lodged a case against the assailant.

More information awaited.