Drunk young couple rams car into platform in Bhubaneswar, watch viral video

Bhubaneswar: In an unusual incident a young couple rammed their car into Bhubaneswar platform in Odisha in an inebriated state. The incident took place on March 31, 2023 and the video has gone viral today.

As we can see in the video the couple has rammed the car into the platform while the front wheels of the car are hanging. The people who were present there are heard trying to help out the couple. Yet, though several times someone is asking the youth to stop the engine, he is not paying heed. The girl than is seen getting down from the vehicle and walking away.

As per reports, RPF rescued the couple and lifted the vehicle. Wine bottles and snacks were reportedly recovered from the vehicle. The video has gone viral on social media.

Watch the viral video here: