drunk teacher in odisha

Drunk teacher in Odisha creates ruckus, villagers seek action

By Sudeshna Panda 6 0

Sundargarh: In a shocking incident, a teacher identified as Pradeep Kumar Patel was continuously found drunk inside the school premises in Odisha.

The incident was reported from the state-run primary school at Kisanpada under Lephripada Block in Sundargarh.

Allegedly, the teacher used to misbehave with the school children and sleep on the floor and create a ruckus.

The villagers had complained to the  school authorities against a teacher but there was no response from them.

The villagers also complained to the Block Education Officer (BEO) demanding appropriate action against the drunk teacher.

The police was informed, they reached the spot and started investigation into the matter, further details in this matter is awaited.

