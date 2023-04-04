Drunk teacher dances in school, lies on ground in Balasore, video goes viral

Balasore: A teacher has been witnessed dancing in the school premises in an inebriated state. He then lied down on the ground. The incident took place at the Totapada Government Primary School in Jaleswar Block in Balasore district of Odisha. The video of the incident has gone viral.

As per reports, the head master of the said school Muchiram Marandi come to the school in a drunk state regularly. He does not take classes but surely dances by the influence of alcohol.

Further it has been alleged that if any student opposes him, he scolds him/ her with filthy language.

Recently, like any other day, the teacher was abnormally behaving and creating a scene when the guardians of the students visited the school and protested against it.