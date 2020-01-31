Drunk security guard creates ruckus at Banki hospital

Banki: Tension ran high in Banki Sub-Divisional hospital last night after a security personnel verbally abused the patients admitted at several Wards without any reason and created ruckus for quite some time.

As per the report, the accused guard identified as Gurubari Nayak, who had been engaged on night duty at the hospital reached in an inebriated condition and started using foul language at the attendants of the patients. As they objected the act Nayak scolded them severely.

After the patient’s relatives contacted the medical authority over the incident, the accused guard was pacified.

While no case has been lodged with police in connection with the incident, the patient’s relatives have demanded the immediate ouster of the accused from service.