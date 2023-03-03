Drunk man chops-off wife’s tongue & hair in Odisha

Baliguda: In a tragic incident, a drunk man reportedly chopped-off his wife’s tongue and hair in a fit of anger following a family dispute in Odisha’s Kandhamal district.

One Birupakya Digal of Kampadi village under Baliguda Police Station limits of the district had a heated argument with his wife Anita Digal this afternoon. Angry over the argument, Birupakya, who was under the influence of alcohol, attacked her with a wooden stick.

Birupakya was so furious that he chopped-off Anita’s tongue and hair with a sharp weapon. Soon, the family members intervened and rescued her from him.

Anita was then rushed to the Baliguda Hospital for treatment. Her condition is stated to be critical.