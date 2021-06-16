Drunk Jail Warder Assaults On-Duty Cop In Mayurbhanj

Udala: The jail warder of Baripada was detained for allegedly assaulting an on duty police officer under Udala police limits of Mayurbhanj district.

Sources said, sub-inspector of Udala police station along with his team was on a night patrolling at the town on Tuesday night when he found four persons standing near Arabinda School without wearing the mask.

When SI asked them regrading violating the COVID-19 guidelines Manoj Kumar Kuanr, warder of the Baripada Jail, got into an argument with him and manhandled him in an inebriated state.

The other policemen present at the spot overpowered him and took him to the police station.

