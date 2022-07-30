Drunk husband strangles wife to death in Odisha’s Gajapati dist

Gajapati: In a gruesome incident, a drunk husband allegedly killed his wife by twisting her neck on Friday.

The incident took place in Paderma talamba sahi near Badeguda panchayat under Adaba police limits of Mohana block in Gajapati district of Odisha.

The deceased have been identified as Padmini Mallick and the accused as Pramod Mallick.

According to reports, the couple was having marital issues on a regular basis.

On Friday evening, Pramod under the influence of alcohol, allegedly thrashed Padmini and murdered her by twisting her neck.

Noteworthy, the couple are parents of two girls and three sons; whereas the eldest daughter is married and the other children are studying outside and staying in a hostel.

Reportedly, Adaba Police have detained Pramod and questioning him regarding the murder.