Drunk constable creates chaos at police station, threatens journalist

Bhadrak: In a recent incident at Sabranga polce station in Bhadrak, a drunk constable assaulted his fellow constables, subjecting them to verbal abuse while on duty.

The drunk constable, identified as Biswaranjan Dalei, reportedly tried to hit his fellow constables in his inebriated state. Upon hearing about the incident, a local web portal reporter arrived at the Police station to gather more information. In return, she was threatened by the drunk constable. Dalei even threatened to take the reporter’s life.

To this, the journalist lodged a complaint at the police station against the constable. As a result of which, the drunk constable has been temporarily taken into custody. He has also been transferred to the Bhadrak Medical Centre for a thorough medical examination.