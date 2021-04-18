Drug Peddler Arrested In Jajpur Of Odisha For Illegal Trade Of Brown Sugar

Jajpur: The Excise Officials seized brown sugar and arrested one drug peddler in this connection from Gandhi square in Chandikhole area of Jajpur district in Odisha on Sunday.

The accused is from Benapur area, sources said.

According to the reports, the accused was involved in brown sugar smuggling in the concerned area. Acting on a tip-off, Excise sleuths chased the culprit and nabbed him after he was spotted with a polythene bag and seized the drug from his possession.

The estimated worth of the seized brown sugar is yet to be ascertained.

A further investigation into the incident has been launched.