Drug dealers to be externed from Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Drug dealers cannot live in the capital city of Bhubaneswar any more. Any person found selling drugs shall be externed for a period of six months from the Capital city informed the Commissionerate Police.

For the first time, persons involved in drug trafficking shall be banished, said reliable reports. Earlier only professional criminals could be deported.

Commissionerate Police has adopted a zero tolerance policy against drug dealing. The police are expanding the White Spider operation.

The team is monitoring brown sugar and marijuana transactions. The police have already externed a drug dealer identified as Chakradhar Sahu.

There are 3 cases against the accused in Chandrashekharpur and Infocity police stations. Recently as man as 12 people have been arrested for running brown sugar business in the last one month.

In one month, 21 people have been arrested on charges of marijuana (ganja) trafficking.

A Mobile Number 7077798111 has been issued by Commissionerate Police. The DCP has appealed to report drug dealing related news on this number.

