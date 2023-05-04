Drug addiction causes tension in family and society: President Droupadi Murmu

Advertisement

Baripada: Drug addiction causes tension in family and society, said President Droupadi Murmu while launching the ‘Addiction Free Odisha’ campaign of Brahma Kumaris Centre at Hatbadra of Mayurbhanj district on Thursday.

President Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to Odisha, launched the ‘Addiction Free Odisha’ campaign in the presence of Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu and officials of Brahma Kumaris Centre.

“Addiction is a disorder. It is a social, economic, physical and mental curse. Drug addiction causes tension in family and society. Therefore, there is a need to make people aware about the ill effects of drug abuse,” she said while speaking on the occasion.

The President also expressed confidence that when people understand the bad effects of drug abuse, they would definitely try to quit it. “Addiction is the biggest enemy of society. Therefore, it is a noble deed to make people aware about it,” she said.

Murmu also appreciated Brahma Kumaris Centre for being engaged in building a healthy society through spirituality. She wished for the success of the ‘Addiction Free Odisha’ campaign.

Earlier, the President reached Pahadpur village and paid her respect to Late Shayam Charan Murmu. She also laid the foundation stones for the Skill Training Hub and Community Centre in the village and interacted with villagers.

She also attended a civic reception, which will be hosted in her honour by the Rairangpur Municipality at Rairangpur Stadium.

President Murmu is scheduled to pay her tributes to Pandit Raghunath Murmu on his birth anniversary tomorrow. Later, she will visit the Similipal National Park and spend the entire day inside the sanctuary.

On the last day of her visit (on May 6), the President will grace the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University at Baripada and return to Delhi.