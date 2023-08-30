Drowning on shooting sets in Odisha, actor saved after a lot of effort

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, there was a drowning on the shooting sets in Cuttack district of Odisha on Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, Hero Shreyan and heroine Bhumika were stuck in great danger during the shooting of an Odia movie in the forest.

During the scene of jumping into the river from a bridge near Naraj, the shocking incident took place. The hero Shreyan fell into the deep river and was stuck in the strong current.

However the crew members were quick to act, they jumped into the water and rescued both the actors. The incident happened yesterday, said reports.

According to reports, a stunt scene was shot in the river of Kathajodi in Cuttack. Shreyan, the protagonist, drowned because of the strong current of the river.

Then he swam bravely and came ashore. Later, other people helped him and took him to the hospital.

Similarly the heroine also met with an accident in which she injured her leg. On the doctor’s advice, he is back on the sets and the shooting of the film has resumed.