Drowning of 2 minors in Banshadhara river in Odisha, body of 1 found

One body has been found in the drowning of two minors in Banshadhara river in Odisha on Tuesday, said reliable reports. 

Gunupur: One body has been found in the drowning of two minors in Banshadhara river in Odisha on Tuesday, said reliable reports.

Reports say that the body of the nine-year-old has been fished out of the waters.

In a tragic case, two minors had drowned and gone missing in Banshadhara river in Gunupur of Rayagada district in Odisha on Monday.

The minors have been swept away in the strong river currents of the Banshadhara river, said reliable reports on Monday.

According to reports, since today is the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan the minors had gone to take a darshan of the Shiva Peeth, when the incident took place.

It is worth mentioning that, both the minors are said to be residents of Shrirampur in Kandhamal district of Odisha. The minor boys are aged 9 years and 10 years respectively.

The locals immediately informed the ODRAF team and the local police. The rescue operations are underway by the ODRAF team.

Further detailed reports in this matter is awaited.

