Drowned female elephant found to be pregnant

Cuttack: In an unfortunate incident, a female elephant drowned in river Mahanadi and died yesterday. The incident took place in Cuttack district of Odisha.

A heart wrenching information had come after the postmortem report got out. According to the report, the female tusker was sixteen months pregnant. The information was shared by city DFO Sujit Satpathy. After autopsy, the elephant was buried near bank of Mahanadi river. The female elephant was entangled at Zobra barrage since night. Yesterday morning, after opening the gate of the barrage, the dead body of the female tusker wahed away.

On the other hand, another tranquillised elephant was still there in Basant Vihar. Two people have been killed in an elephant attack in Jagatpur area of Cuttack. A woman and a man have been killed in the attack. The elephant is still roaming around in Nazarpur area.

It is to be noted that, administration is making announcement to aware people. It has instructed people to not to leave their houses.